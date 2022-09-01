Dad asks if he's wrong not to let teen daughter move in after her mom kicked her out.

Parenting teenagers is no easy task, especially after a divorce.

Reddit user u/boomerangkidaita knows this fact all too well. He's struggling with how to best raise his troubled teenage daughter while navigating a strained relationship with his ex and recently moving in with his new girlfriend.

Now this dad is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for not letting my daughter live with me after my ex kicked her out."

He writes:

My ex-wife (45F) and I (46M) divorced 3 years ago and have 3 kids together (24M, 22F, & 17F). Since our two older kids were already moved out and were in college when we divorced, the only custody and child support issue we had was our youngest daughter, Mary, who was 14 when we split.