Dad asks if he's wrong not to let teen daughter move in after her mom kicked her out.

Reddit user u/boomerangkidaita knows this fact all too well. He's struggling with how to best raise his troubled teenage daughter while navigating a strained relationship with his ex and recently moving in with his new girlfriend.
He writes:
My ex-wife (45F) and I (46M) divorced 3 years ago and have 3 kids together (24M, 22F, & 17F). Since our two older kids were already moved out and were in college when we divorced, the only custody and child support issue we had was our youngest daughter, Mary, who was 14 when we split.
My ex wanted full custody while I was pushing for shared custody. I had moved into an apartment at this time and Mary would stay with her mom during the week because it was easier for school. She would come to stay with me on weekends though.