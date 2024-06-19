'Dad opened three credit cards in my name. I'm trying to buy a house and freaking out.' UPDATED 2X

The bad: Obviously, someone talked to my dad about this because the last time he talked, he scolded me for going to the authorities and hasn't talked to me since. One of my brothers was also pretty mad at me about it and hasn't talked to me in over a week. The rest of my siblings and my mom understood where I was coming from.

The real bad: One of my other brothers (not the one who was pissed) found 2 opened credit cards on his credit which weren't his. He checked his credit score for the first time in a couple of years and he said it was down about 150 points from where it used to be. He's now in the process of dealing with that.