Playground dad gets called 'predator' while watching his daughters. AITA? MAJOR UPDATES.

No parent anywhere. Some mums asks me if this child was mine. I said no. The 2 next to me were. She then proclaims that I should be helpithis crying child. I pointed out I was a man. And would instantly labelled a fiddler if I tried to help

You can win if you are a bloke. Sad state of affairs

OP then offers this update:

Yeah, it really is a shit situation. If my girls were approached/being stared at by a strange person, I’d want some bystander to step in, but being that “strange person” isn’t fun at all.

I had a similar experience at a pool, some rando started taking pictures of me with my older daughter. Thankfully my wife was there to smooth over the situation before cops got involved, and she did make the rando delete the pictures.