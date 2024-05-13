'AITA for warning my dad to get a prenup and that his fiancee has questionable motives?' UPDATED

Emergency-Living9462 said:

NTA Your points were valid and obvious. Your grandma and aunt too should’ve been telling your father the same thing. They are the biggest assholes for coming at you. They have no right to interfere in what happens between you and your father. Again your father is probably not thinking in the right state of mind. Or maybe he is and never really cared about your mother.

I get that remarrying shouldn’t be a taboo. But there’s an appropriate time for everything. How could he simply reconnect with his potential new wife 2 weeks after his wife dies and declare plans of marrying her a month later.

That’s downright cruel and disrespectful to your deceased mother and even you and your sister. Even though they are planning on marrying in March, it is the time they took to start dating that’s the issue.

Sorry for your mothers death.