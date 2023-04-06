Dad punishes teen son for 'harmless' prank involving a girl at school; AITA?

Teenagers can be brutal, vicious, and hilariously honest, but crossing the line into bullying territory can have devastating consequences...

So, when a conflicted dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his teenage son's prank, people were ready to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for punishing my son for a "harmless" prank he's pulling?

I have three kids, oldest is at university so it’s just me, my wife and them (16M and 11F). All my kids are children who have been raised well and they’ve grown to be people I’m proud to call my own.