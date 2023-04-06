Dad punishes teen son for 'harmless' prank involving a girl at school; AITA?

So, when a conflicted dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his teenage son's prank, people were ready to help deem a verdict.
I have three kids, oldest is at university so it’s just me, my wife and them (16M and 11F). All my kids are children who have been raised well and they’ve grown to be people I’m proud to call my own.
My son recently had some friends over and things were going fine, I went upstairs at one point to bring them the pizza they had ordered when I overheard my son talking about how his friends owed him something for asking a girl in their class out as a prank, from what I gathered the girl was someone his friends didn’t deem attractive enough and a load of other bullsh*t.