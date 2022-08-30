Dad asks if he's wrong to not pay for kid's college if she won't accept step family.

Reddit user u/torridpa really wants his teenage daughter to accept his wife and their son into her life. He's threatening to not pay for her college if she continues to refuse a loving relationship with them.
He writes:
I (38M) have a 19-year-old daughter Ariel with my ex-wife Lauren (39F). We had Ariel too young, and it was a huge struggle. We moved into Lauren’s family’s home. I was working multiple jobs. Me and Lauren were best friends thru all this, but things ended when Ariel was 2.
Lauren’s friend Tori (38F) told me that Lauren had been messaging guys and when they went out she would give out her number. I checked Lauren’s phone and found it. I asked for a divorce, Lauren was pissed and wanted to reconcile. I didn’t and got split custody.