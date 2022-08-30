Dad asks if he's wrong to not pay for kid's college if she won't accept step family.

Blended families, tend to come with a lot of drama. Kids might not always be willing to accept a new parent or siblings in their life.

Reddit user u/torridpa really wants his teenage daughter to accept his wife and their son into her life. He's threatening to not pay for her college if she continues to refuse a loving relationship with them.

Now, he's asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for telling my daughter I won’t be paying for her college unless she attempts a relationship with my family?"

He writes:

I (38M) have a 19-year-old daughter Ariel with my ex-wife Lauren (39F). We had Ariel too young, and it was a huge struggle. We moved into Lauren’s family’s home. I was working multiple jobs. Me and Lauren were best friends thru all this, but things ended when Ariel was 2.