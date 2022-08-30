Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Dad asks if he's wrong to not pay for kid's college if she won't accept step family.

Dad asks if he's wrong to not pay for kid's college if she won't accept step family.

Missy Baker
Aug 30, 2022 | 6:21 PM
ADVERTISING

Blended families, tend to come with a lot of drama. Kids might not always be willing to accept a new parent or siblings in their life.

Reddit user u/torridpa really wants his teenage daughter to accept his wife and their son into her life. He's threatening to not pay for her college if she continues to refuse a loving relationship with them.

Now, he's asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for telling my daughter I won’t be paying for her college unless she attempts a relationship with my family?"

He writes:

I (38M) have a 19-year-old daughter Ariel with my ex-wife Lauren (39F). We had Ariel too young, and it was a huge struggle. We moved into Lauren’s family’s home. I was working multiple jobs. Me and Lauren were best friends thru all this, but things ended when Ariel was 2.

Lauren’s friend Tori (38F) told me that Lauren had been messaging guys and when they went out she would give out her number. I checked Lauren’s phone and found it. I asked for a divorce, Lauren was pissed and wanted to reconcile. I didn’t and got split custody.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content