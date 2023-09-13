Dad refuses to give 'spoiled brat' daughter the same $15,000 he gave his son; AITA?

Money can be a tough topic when it comes to family drama...

So, when a conflicted parent decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the A$%hole" about family finances, people were ready to weigh in.

"AITA for giving my son ~$15,000 when he turned 18 and moved out, but refuse to give the same amount to my daughter?"

My 19-year old daughter Vanessa called me this morning and told that her girlfriend proposed to her, and wants her to move to her apartment.

Now for context, my daughter met this woman online, and they’ve never don’t ever SEE each other besides a few quick weekend visits. Moreover, they’ve only dated for a little more than a year.

I told her I was happy for her, but then politely expressed my reservations. But I maintained that she was an adult, and that it was ultimately her decision.