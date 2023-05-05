Dad refuses to help daughter with car payment when he discovers her job; AITA?

While it's normal for parents to worry about the career choices of their children, judging your adult child for how they choose to make money (if it's safe and legal) is a guaranteed way to stir up drama in the family group chat...

So, when a 'concerned' father decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about his college-aged daughter's current side hustle, people were ready to deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for refusing to help my daughter with her car payment because she is a stripper?

I (47m) have a 22 year old daughter. She’s in college and lives on campus. I agreed to help her make car payments, since she was in school.

I was recently informed by a young man I work with that my daughter strips at a club about 40 minutes away. I confronted her on this and she said she didn’t plan to do it after she graduated, and she needed some money. I told her then work at McDonald's, not use her body.