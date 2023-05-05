Dad refuses to help daughter with car payment when he discovers her job; AITA?

So, when a 'concerned' father decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about his college-aged daughter's current side hustle, people were ready to deem a verdict.
I (47m) have a 22 year old daughter. She’s in college and lives on campus. I agreed to help her make car payments, since she was in school.
I was recently informed by a young man I work with that my daughter strips at a club about 40 minutes away. I confronted her on this and she said she didn’t plan to do it after she graduated, and she needed some money. I told her then work at McDonald's, not use her body.
We got into an argument, and I asked her to quit stripping and get a decent job then. She refused and said stripping was easy money, so basically I said there was no need for me to pay her car payment anymore since she is making money so easily.