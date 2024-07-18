Dad refuses to let trans son alter his late mother's wedding dress, 'It meant a lot to her.' AITA?

I was a bit confused and asked what he meant. He said he wanted his mother's wedding dress to repurpose so he could wear it at his wedding. He did specify that he wanted to do this to feel like he has a piece of his mother at his wedding. I asked if it would be possible to make the alterations reversable as his sister also wants to wear the dress.

He looked at me like I had two heads and told me the wedding dress would most likely be torn apart and the fabric sewn into different pieces of clothing, but that would be for him and Valorie to decide. I told him I couldn't give him the dress if he was gonna alter it in a way that would make it unusable for his sister.