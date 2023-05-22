Dad refuses to maintain vegetarian diet with sons against ex wife's wishes; AITA?

Co-parenting can be a challenging but overall rewarding journey for many ex-couples, especially when new partners enter the equation and switch up the routine (and the menu)...

So, when a conflicted meat-eating dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about whether or not he's wrong to serve his currently vegetarian kids meat, people were ready for the juicy gossip.

AITA for refusing to maintain a vegetarian diet when my kids are in my home?

My ex and I have 2 sons that are 6 and 8. We split time 50/50, they’re with me 2 weeks a month, then with her the other 2. A couple of years ago, she began dating this guy “Saul” and they got married a few months back.

I knew Saul was a vegetarian and my ex became one as well about a year into dating him. Still, she would cook meat for the boys. Once Saul moved in after the wedding, he said he didn’t feel comfortable with any meat in the house at all.