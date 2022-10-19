Dad refuses to punish teen son for calling sister 'disgusting,' wife disagrees.

Raising children is full of surprises as every day presents a unique challenge you never thought you'd ever have to explain...

So, when a conflicted dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his son's clueless comment toward his sister, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not scolding my son when he was disgusted by my daughter's period?

My son and daughter (both in early teens) have a reasonably good relationship with each other (and me, I hope). A few days back, J had her period and accidentally stained her bedsheets. She was quite embarrassed.

Seeing the dirty sheets in the wash early (we normally change and wash all our sheets together), K was curious, and when I explained it to him, he said loudly (and in J's hearing) "oh my god, that's really disgusting." J hid in her room for the next few hours, and it was obvious at dinner she'd been crying.