Dad refuses to take DNA test, 'the database shows no connection between myself and our grandfather.' AITA?

My mom actually didn’t say much or ask a ton of questions but did ask who in the database I was connected with (to which I replied a bunch of 2nd and 3rd cousins I’ve never met or heard of).

My dad told me that if I didn’t leave this alone, then I have no value for family. He also was adamant that because Ancestry claims their DNA tests are 99% accurate, the 1% errors are still 10s of thousands of tests they get wrong.

My brother asked my dad why he wouldn’t just take a DNA test to prove it and he said he never wants talk about DNA again. He also said if he ever found this out about his dad, he would never have brought it up to him.