Dad refuses to pay for daughter's wedding after brother that stole his GF is invited.

Getting cheated on is rough. It's even worse when your partner cheats with someone from your family. On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a dad proves that sometimes time doesn't heal all wounds.

AITA for not paying for my daughter's wedding because she invited my brother and his family

I'm 46M, and my brother 48M. When I was 20, my then-girlfriend cheated with my brother. I was heartbroken and pissed. I told him he was no longer my brother.

OP is a fan of banishment.

Despite my request, my family didn't cut him off, so I told them I would never again be in the same place as him. If they wish to invite us both, they should invite him, as I am the one giving the ultimatum.

Your family really likes your brother.