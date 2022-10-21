Dad refuses to pay for daughter's wedding after brother that stole his GF is invited.

Getting cheated on is rough. It's even worse when your partner cheats with someone from your family. On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a dad proves that sometimes time doesn't heal all wounds.
AITA for not paying for my daughter's wedding because she invited my brother and his family
I'm 46M, and my brother 48M. When I was 20, my then-girlfriend cheated with my brother. I was heartbroken and pissed. I told him he was no longer my brother.
Despite my request, my family didn't cut him off, so I told them I would never again be in the same place as him. If they wish to invite us both, they should invite him, as I am the one giving the ultimatum.
My daughter is getting married in the spring of next year. In our culture, both parents pay for the wedding 50/50. Unexpectedly, my daughter sat me down and told me she would invite my brother and his family(he married my cheating ex). Apparently, she had been seeing them for the last four years and had built a relationship behind my back. She even wants her cousin to be a flower girl.