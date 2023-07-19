Dad refuses to give son trust fund early if he won't sign prenup; AITA? Concluded.

I told him that I just wanted him to have some security by drawing up a prenup. He got angrier and said I was implying that his fiancee is a gold-digger.My wife and the rest of the family refuse to take sides. AITA?

Later, the post was edited to include:

The next day after I posted, I had a long conversation with my son. First, I apologized to him for making that comment about his fiancee. I realized it was demeaning and uncalled for.

Second, I asked about their living arrangement. He did admit to paying for everything including bills and food. She does the cooking sometimes. He even pays for someone to clean because neither of them wouldn’t.

I asked if she ever offered to pay, he said no. I understand it’s none of my business but the fact that she never offered is raising some flags in my head.