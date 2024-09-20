Dad REFUSES to let son serve detention; 'He HAS a MEDICAL ISSUE.' AITA?

We spoke and she said Frankie didn't show up to class on Monday. I said yes, because he had a massive nosebleed on his way to your class and went to the bathroom to get tissue. It wouldn't stop bleeding so he went to the nurse.

She said he should had gone to class first and then gotten a pass. I said your class is on the other side of where he was when he started bleeding.

Are you saying he should had walked while bleeding to your class to get a pass and then walked to the bathroom and then back to your class, still bleeding, for another pass to go to the nurse and then walked to the other side of campus? That's a lot of activity and blood.