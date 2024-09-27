Dad shares saga of his son's funeral; 'I'm scared his friends' eulogies will reveal his true personality.' UPDATED 4X

Finally, I agreed because he was completely upfront with me about what he wanted to say (he handed me his script) and said that if I was uncomfortable with it or the idea, that he would still be honoured if he could give a more traditional speech.

This led me to the one difficult in the funeral, namely, where do I put this joker? Do I do it at the beginning to set a tone, or at the end to leave on a high?

I discussed with my wife and his friend, and we agreed on a compromise, where he would give a short talk at the beginning to set the mood that wouldn't be all sad, and then he delivered his main set at the end, so we could all leave without tears in our eyes.