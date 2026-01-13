Dad sets firm 'no kissing' rule with 7-month-old baby. AITA?

"AITA for setting a no-kissing boundary for my baby and not backing down?"

I’m a father to a 7-month-old daughter. We have a clear rule: no one kisses the baby. Health reasons — RSV, cold sores, flu, etc. This isn’t personal and applies to everyone. This started because I told my dad that if he or my stepmom can’t respect the no-kissing rule, then she doesn’t have to come over. I wasn’t angry, just clear about the boundary.

On the day they were supposed to visit, my dad texted that maybe it’s better if they don’t come at all. He added that it’s “a shame because he wanted to see the baby,” with some sad/disappointed emojis. It felt like guilt-tripping instead of just respecting the rule.