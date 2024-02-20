Dad stages intervention for 'delusional' influencer daughter, 'now she's pregnant.' AITA? UPDATED

She's already shoved her husband off to the side but the kid is going to be used as a prop. If I was husband I would divorce her and then make it known to not post the child on social media. It's like Kay and Tay on tiktok, she has an older daughter from a previous relationship that she doesn't post in her videos because the girls father went to court and made it so she couldn't. I think it may be time to try to have a conversation with her husband about how unhealthy it's all getting and how he would have your support if he went for custody.