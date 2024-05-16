Dad straightens daughter's hair without wife's permission. AITA? UPDATED 2X

When this dad is conflicted about his own parenting, he asks the internet:

"Am I the asshole for straightening my daughters hair without my wife’s permission?"

I (male 32) have a four year old daughter. Let’s call her Gracie. Gracie is half black, her mother (female 31) being African American. Her mother over all handled all of Gracie’s hair care and taught me how to do simple styles but even those “simple” styles were difficult.

My wife ended up going on a vacation with her friends to celebrate her friends birthday and my mother came over to visit. I hadn’t done Gracie’s in a few days so it became nappy and unmanageable.

When I tried to comb her hair the comb broke. My mother said that I should get my daughter a perm so her hair would be more manageable so I took her to a salon and got it permed.