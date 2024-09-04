Dad suffers mental break after birth of baby; 'I made a mistake having a family.' UPDATED 10 MONTHS LATER

You can be honest and open and vulnerable. You can talk about how hard it is, how hard it really is, for both of you. Maybe she has had some of these thoughts herself.

By the way it is okay if you have these thoughts and it is okay if she does too. If it's a problem to where it interferes with your life, you should work with a therapist to address that. But these are understandable feelings, so don't feel shame.

Two, you don't want to do this for 18 years. But trust me brother you will not be doing this for 18 months, or even 18 weeks. Things change very quickly. I know it may not help to hear that when you're in the middle of an all-nighter, but you're not doomed to change diapers for the rest of your life.