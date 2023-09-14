Dad suspends daughter's allowance over 'sensitive Zoomer' son's name change. AITA?

We now refer to a name chosen by our son with the help of his friends, his classmates at school have started to use it and while he’s had some issues, it hasn’t been terrible. One of my son’s friends is a trans boy and he has had it worse, though my son and his other friends always work on protecting the boy from bullying.

My son’s new name is one he’s proud of and named after someone he looks up to. Recently he got some items with his new name, like a men’s necklace and a sign in his room.

The issue is, a few days after he got the items with his new name (which was 2 weeks ago), our daughter went and ruined them, by breaking the chain on the necklace and banging his sign.