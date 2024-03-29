Dad swaps out daughter's 'authentic' Indian lunches with 'normal food' behind wife's back. AITA? UPDATED

I literally had an arab girl in my class with an arabic name, thick black hair, olive skin, modest clothes and always nice home made food when we started grade 6.

A few years into our teens and she had the most generic lunches, her hair was dyed blonde and straightened, she used skin bleaching creme which fd up her skin, did blend in with all accessoires and clothes even though she was clearly uncomfy in them and went by the most generic name back then, "Sarah".

She was still subjected to racist bullying.

I think your wife wants your daughter to learn how to deal with that kind of aggression because she'll most likely be subjected to it more or less all her life.