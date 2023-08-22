Dad takes 14-year-old daughter to cut thigh-length hair behind mom's back; AITA?

Parents tend to fight with their teens over suddenly bleaching their hair and dip-dyeing their ends hot pink, but surely cutting their hair so it's no longer physically uncomfortable should be allowed, right?

So, when a conflicted dad consulted the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the A*hole' about his daughter's new haircut, people were ready to weigh in on this co-parenting drama.

AITA for taking my daughter to the hairdresser's to have her hair cut against my wife's wishes?

I (45m) have a daughter 'Lily' (14f). Me and my wife 'Marie' (43f) have been separated for over 5 years now and have split custody over Lily, however she prefers to stay with me.

I'm not sure if it is cultural, but my wife and her family have always insisted on Lily to let her hair to grow as they believe the longer your hair are, the more feminine you are and they always took pride in how long their own hair are.

Lily followed as she didn't want to cause a scene. Lily's hair were going past her thighs.