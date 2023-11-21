Dad tells his 6-year-old daughter that Santa isn't real, 'My wife thinks I should have lied.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my 6 year old that Santa isn’t real?"

I (39M) was watching the movie Elf with my wife (32) and 6 year old daughter. We reach the scene where the elves are working on Santa’s sled to make it fly because not enough people believe in Santa. My daughter latches on to this and just keeps asking,”Is Santa real?” Her mother said yes, but my daughter kept asking me as well. I said, “Santa is a great idea, and a lot of fun, but no he is not real.”

For some context, I love Christmas, but I didn’t get to celebrate Christmas until I had a family of my own. I was raised in a family whose religion prohibited Christmas. I couldn’t wait to get out and experience all the moments I missed. So we do Christmas as big as we can.