Dad tells daughter to consider his sister as a role model instead of her cheating mother. AITA? UPDATED

UnPracticed_Pagan said:

You’re still TA for creating this whole mess. You manipulated and confused your daughter, purposefully turning her against her own mother due to being a sh%tty parenting “advice” by roping your own kid in your issues with her mom.

Now you have to deal with it. Get her therapy if you haven’t already. Even if you dislike your Ex your daughter has ALWAYS been allowed to love her mother, and you made her feel like that was wrong. Shame on you, I feel bad for your daughter being so confused and lost on how to process this

UPDATE: