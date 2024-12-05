Dad tells his son that it was his fault his sister was more excited to see his cousin, 'he stormed off.' AITA?

You sound like you would rather have Will for a son. You talk about Jack like he’s a disappointment to you and talk up Will. Maybe your son picks up on that.

Ok_Might_6409 said:

ESH. All I know is that you don’t give a sh$% about your son and it’s all about Will. Do better as a father.

Living_Bot_Person said:

YTA for making me read that love letter to Will. Just adopt him since you are clearly more into having him as a kid than your own son. In a matter of months, it went from just you and Jack to suddenly moving away, having a new mom, and a little sister on the way.