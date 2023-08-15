Dad tells teen daughter in school for gifted kids that she's 'not gifted; AITA?

Being a 'gifted' kid can be a bittersweet blessing and a burden, and the qualifications for being labeled as special can often be blurry...

AITA for telling my daughter that she is smart and hardworking but not gifted?

My wife and I both have electrical engineering degrees but I no longer work in the field and am a manager.

We have a daughter (15F) and a son (17M) and both will be headed to university next month. My son is doing a BA and has not yet picked his major and my daughter will be studying physics and computer science. My son is also very smart and is a history and language nerd.

My daughter is smart and hardworking and is attending at an earlier age than usual. She was in a school program for gifted kids.