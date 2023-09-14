Dad tells teen son he has to wear clothes in 100+ degree Oklahoma heat. AITA?

"AITA for telling my son he has to wear clothes?"

My son (M19) loves to just wear underwear in his room for whatever reason. He’ll throw on a shirt and pants if he has to step out to go to the bathroom, come to the kitchen, talk to anybody, etc but otherwise he’s just in his underwear.

I’ve (M48) told him multiple times that I dislike this and that he has to wear clothes in case his mom or I have to come into his room.

He says that if we start knocking he’ll throw something on and then it’ll be okay. I told him he still has to wear clothes and then he made another excuse and said it was too hot.