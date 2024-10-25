Dad threatens to sue daughter's school as well as her bully's entire family. AITA?

For a group of kids at school it was a reason to bully me. I heard the same things your daughter did and it didn’t bother me. It was how relentless it was. I developed anxiety and stomach issues due to the bullying. One day a good portion of everyone in the cafeteria was laughing at me because of what one of the man bullies said. I didn’t want to go to school.

I got sick after lunch nearly every day and had to go home. I had all kinds of doctors appointments to try to find out what was wrong with me medically that was causing the stomach issues. The school even tried to say my problem was I was upset about being adopted and was making myself sick. No amount of anything my parents did helped. It only got better after the school year ended and we were all in different classes.