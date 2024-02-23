'Dad got a ticket speeding to church. He's making my brother pay for it with allowance.' UPDATED

Standing up for yourself when you're still living under your parents' roof can be a tough task. Sometimes, you need the support of internet strangers to remind you that you're not alone.

In a popular post on the Two Hot Takes subreddit, a teen shared her disapproval of her dad's decision to "charge" her younger brother for his speeding ticket. She wrote:

"Dad got a ticket for speeding to church. He's making my (F16) brother(M11) pay for it with his allowance."

Right off the bat I wanna say that my brother is autistic. He struggles to get ready on his own and takes a long time getting dressed or washing up, and mom usually has to step in and help him. Dad doesn’t like getting to church after it starts, and usually yells at us to get ready when mom takes awhile helping him.