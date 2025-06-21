Dad claims late wife haunts him after daughter rejects birth mom in favor of stepmother. AITA?

I moved out when I was 17 because I graduated early and I went to stay with some family members for a while. I kept in touch with my sister where I could but I was completely NC with Bree and very LC with my dad.

Right now I'm spending the summer with my grandparents. Dad wanted to know if he could bring my sister over to see us since she hasn't been around our grandparents in almost 7 years and she hasn't seen me in years either.

They asked me and I was good with that. I wanted to see my sister and could tolerate dad as a result. When they came over he asked if we could talk and he confided in me that he feels like mom's haunting him because he has all these nightmares of her and how upset she is with him.