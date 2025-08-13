"AITA for walking out on my dad when he told me he finds it hard to love me because he knows I don't love his wife?"

I (19M) was supposed to be spending the day with my dad a few weeks ago only for him to turn around and tell me he wasn't sure he wanted to. That he finds it hard to love me because he holds the knowledge that I don't love his wife and by not loving his wife I don't love the family they have created the way he wants me to.

He said this makes it very hard to keep our connection alive. This was totally out of nowhere. We'd had the plans for over two weeks and I drove three hours just to be told that. I didn't really have anything to say to any of that so I walked out and went back home.