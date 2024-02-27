Dad wants to spend time with 7-year-old son without his wife 'hovering around.' AITA?

"AITA For Wanting To Spend Time With My Son Without My Wife?"

So I have a 7 year old son who I don’t get to see nearly as often as I’d like. I work from 8am to 8pm on weekdays and by the time I get home my son is getting ready to go to bed. My wife is stay at home so she does most of the childcare.

On weekends I spend time with Nick but my wife always hovers around him. I never get to spend any alone time with Nick and anytime I try to do something with him she always has to be involved (Mario kart, catch, playing with his wrestling toys.) I never get to have just father son moments with him and it irks me as it makes me feel like I’m just an accessory as a parent to her.