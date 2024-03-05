Dad wants tell his kids that their recently deceased mom was cheating on him. AITA?

The wound's still a bit fresh. A month ago, my wife of 22 years tragically died in a car crash. Cynthia was one of those drivers that loved to stare into her phone and unfortunately this bad habit caught up with her in the last week of January. I was pretty devastated when the police showed up at my door and told me she had a fatal accident, and I wanted to honor her somehow.
At the time of the accident, I had no idea she was having an affair. The last four or five months I did notice she was pulling away and our intimacy decreased, but I thought this was just something that happened to couples after 20 years, so I didn't pay much mind to it. But, at least from what she told me, Cynthia started to get into writing. She was constantly on her laptop, typing away at all hours.
She told me she was working on a fantasy book, hopefully the first of a series. When I asked more, she said it was about a fantasy world where a super advanced human race appears and interacts with orcs and elves and magic with laser guns and high tech. It sounded very cool, and Cynthia promised as soon as she had a first draft she liked, she would let me read it.
I decided to honor her by getting the draft of her book and hiring a writer to clean it up and publish it with a novelty press. I got on her laptop and... no book. No sign at all. I opened her Chrome, thinking she might have written it in Google Drive and saw a bunch of pinned tabs. One was a facebook messenger tab, with a ton of her messages with a man, "John."
I have no idea who John is, never met him, but they talked about meeting up, exchanged photos, everything. The last message John sent her was two days before Cynthia's accident, the two saying they loved eachother, and him saying he was going on a business trip to Germany. The messages between Cynthia and John has shown they had met up at the house more than once, so I already had the locks changed. Not sure if John is back yet, and frankly don't care if he is.
I was thoroughly devastated. She did have a Google Drive tab, but in her drive wasn't a book about Elves vs Vulcans, but a shared document with '"John." The document was a plan her and John drafted on how to divorce me, turn the kids against me, and take our home and as much money as possible. One thing she noted was she has been taking money, a few hundred a month, and putting it in a separate account.
I got the bank thing sorted out, and the money in the kids' college account. I've also been going to therapy twice a week now. It is hard to be mad at someone dead, especially someone everyone else in your life is grieving and praising as a wonderful wife and mother. I have asked my therapist if I should tell my kids about what Cynthia has done and what she was planning to do.
My therapist cautioned me about this. He said that they just lost their mother, and being told this would be condemning her memory; Damnatio Memoriae. Maybe now is not the time, but I think eventually would be a time for my kids to know.
Distinct_Armadillo said:
Now is definitely not the time to burden them with that.
mikekel58 said:
The right time to burden them with that is never. What purpose would it serve? Let them have good memories of their mother. Take it to the grave.
MeatofKings said:
I lost a parent in my teens. That’s definitely not the time to spoil their life further if she was a good mom. You should catalog it all and put it away where they can’t find it. Once they are on their way in adulthood, say 25+, you could share it if there is actually a reason to.
Also, it is normal for the children to somewhat idolize their mom meaning looking back with nostalgia and positive memories. Sorry for your double loss of your wife and the belief she was the love of your life. That’s harsh.
heartbh said:
Yea don’t do that. Find someone else you can confide your conflicting feelings in, your kids have a right to know this eventually, but not now, not for a long time.
Minute_Box3852 said:
Ywbta but I would suggest finding out who this john is and make sure he does not show up in your lives such as at the funeral or anything. Sounds like they had some big plans involving your kids and who knows what this pos could say.
processedmeat said:
There is no need to tell them now. Let them grieve. The truth will come out eventually.