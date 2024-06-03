Dad warns family not to do a 15 minute prayer at his son's birthday party, 'just don't show up.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my family if they’re going to have a 15 minute prayer before my son’s birthday party dinner and lecture everyone about God, to just not show up?"

I am a single father of 3. My family (mother, sisters and grandparents) became extremely involved with the Christian church over 2 years ago. So much so that it has become a chore just to visit any of them since all they want to talk about is their religion. When we get together it’s never “how have you been? How’s work? How are you?”

It is always “when are you going to join us at church? The Holy Spirit really helped me this week. Have you read the Bible I gave you?” I try to now distance myself from them as much as I can and just spend time with my kids. Last year my mother asked if she could take my kids to get ice cream and go to the park.