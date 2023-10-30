Dad who went through 'UGLY' divorce excludes adult daughter from wedding. AITA?

She convinced my daughter to exclude me from her college graduation, and then when she got engaged, my ex convinced my daughter to exclude me, my parents, and the rest of my side of the family from her wedding. My daughter said she was afraid I would start a confrontation with my ex at her wedding if I went.

Prior to this, my ex and I jointly met and took pictures of my daughter for her prom and graduation, for the boys' prom and graduation, and I even scheduled the boys' Eagle Scout Court of Honor within a few days of their graduation so her family could come.

My ex FIL made a huge scene with the Boy Scout Council Member who was present and told him the Counsil needs to do something about ME making the boys give my new wife (their step-mom) a "Mom" Pin.