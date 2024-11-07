'AITA for refusing to babysit my step-siblings when my dad's pregnant wife was rushed to the ER?'

Then he moved even closer and tried to get equal parenting time but since he hadn't taken all the time he was offered before, never paid his child support and didn't have a place big enough to give us our own rooms (and wouldn't give up his bedroom for one of us) he was turned down. He ended up getting married, becoming a stepdad and having more kids with his wife.

Last year my mom died and my dad and sister battled in court for custody. I wanted to live with my sister. The courts said my dad should get a chance since he never really had much time with me. They said my sister was too young to really support me like dad could. I protested it but it didn't help.