Dad yells at neighbor over dog poop, 'I hope I never see you again;' AITA?

Nobody likes stepping outside of their home on a beautiful summer day to find a hot steaming pile of dog poop on their freshly mowed lawn, but dogs don't understand which grass belongs to which human being...

As a dog owner, the general moral code of conduct is that you're required to clean up your dog's business whenever they go in a public space. Carry doggy bags, be a good person, and don't allow somene else to fully step in a nightmare of smells and shoe-ruiners.

So, when a frustrated parent decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about a dog dilemma, people were eager to offer up their hot takes.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not wanting my kids to play in dog sh%$t?

The other day I let my 2 young kids play in a kiddie pool out front. I've got a fake grass lawn. A guy walking his dog stopped, let his dog sh*t in my yard.