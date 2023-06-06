Dad yells at neighbor over dog poop, 'I hope I never see you again;' AITA?

As a dog owner, the general moral code of conduct is that you're required to clean up your dog's business whenever they go in a public space. Carry doggy bags, be a good person, and don't allow somene else to fully step in a nightmare of smells and shoe-ruiners.
So, when a frustrated parent decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about a dog dilemma, people were eager to offer up their hot takes.
The other day I let my 2 young kids play in a kiddie pool out front. I've got a fake grass lawn. A guy walking his dog stopped, let his dog sh*t in my yard.
Baffled, I just say what the f#@ck? He goes, 'I'm cleaning it up.' I clean it up every time my dog poops here. I tell him I don't care if you clean it up. My young kids play in the grass, like they are now, and I don't want them playing in dog sh%$t.
He says he always picks up his turds and nothing is left behind. I'm like, there is still poop residue, and your dog peed.
Are you spraying my yard down? He of course says no. I say don't ever let your dog do its business here again.
He just stares at me. I continue, I don't have a dog, I don't want dog problems affecting my life.
He says, 'you could have just asked nicely as*hole' and says some other mean things.
I yell 'I hope I never see you again.'
My wife saw the whole thing and said I was a bit agressive, especially with the kids around. AITA?
Edit: this blew up. There is no wildlife where I live. I don't have squirrels, deer, foxes, whatever else. I put up spiky things for birds not to sh*t up my yard. I put cat prevention stuff down to deter cats. So yes, I don't like it when wild animals shit in my yard either.
ChillMichelle said:
Look, I hate dog poop on my lawn just as much as anyone else, but your reaction definitely makes YTA. Some things in life suck and aren't in your control. The guy cleaned it up, which is the right thing to do.
If you want to make sure no dog ever poops on your lawn ever again, get a little fence or barrier. They have cheap little fences you can get at garden stores that stake into the ground. There are other options besides taking it all out on this one guy.
jmbbl said:
If you don't want dogs going on your lawn, then put up a fence. Otherwise, it's part of the deal of living in a neighbourhood. Do you shoot every bird out of the sky that might sh*t on your lawn? Every squirrel or raccoon or cat? Your kids are going to be exposed to gross stuff. Get used to it. YTA.
fileknotfound said:
Okay, I'm not a dog owner, am I missing something? I don't think you can 100% control where your dog pops a squat. You can't exactly tell it 'wait until we're 3 more houses down.'
Right??? I always just figured, your dog pees/poops where it's going to, just do your best to clean up after it. I would never yell at a neighbor for letting their dog pee on my lawn during a walk.
Alarmed_Listen5588 said:
Question. Who do you yell at when a bird poops on your lawn as he flies by? Does your neighborhood have squirrels or raccoons? What about stray dogs? Any insects?
Your kids are playing in poop even if you don't see it. Just give your kids a bath after they play outside and stop yelling at responsible dog owners that clean up after their dogs. YTA, go buy your kids 'Everyone Poops' and learn a lesson.
Latter-Shower-9888 said:
YTA - however, you did just learn something. Dogs poop on their walks. And its very hard to stop them when they just pop a squat. Your neighbor is being responsible and you were very aggressive.
They do sell signs that say 'No Poop Zone' or something like that. You can always grab a couple of those and put them by the sidewalk.
Owners will do their best to keep their dogs from walking on/using the edge of your grass. But there's only so much you can do and starting a fight over it isn't going to help your case at all.
katwithak82 said:
YTA for screaming at a stranger who was picking it up. Aggressive as*&^%holery doesn't often get the results you're looking for...
im_incognegro said:
NTA. This guy is super ballsy to let his dog sh&^%t in someone's yard while the owner is standing right there. Somebody lets their dog sh$#@t on your carpet and you're expected to be nice?
People seem to think their dogs have the right to shit anywhere and everywhere. Picking it up is the bare minimum, but have you ever picked up dog shit? you rarely get it all up, there's always a smear left.
NTA, removing the poop is acceptable on public grass areas, for example, but not on private property. Your lawn is no dog toilet.
Bgtobgfu said:
I’m a dog owner, I would never let my dog take a dump in someone else’s garden, that’s mental. And you’re right about your kids playing there. NTA.
roxywalker said:
NTA. Part of dog ownership is guiding where dogs go to relieve themselves. It’s not a perfect science, but, gentle guidance (and having my dog go on my property first) always allows for me avoid situations just like this. Even when I had an apartment, I’d walk my dog away from private property and towards public spaces near my rental.