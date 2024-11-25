'AITA for telling my dad's ex she can't stay with us even if she was evicted and lost her car keys at our house?'

I found out from my dad her car is full of her belongings because she was just evicted from her apartment due to refusing to pay her rent because she felt she was being overcharged at one of the cheapest places in town.

What I think is happening is she doesn't have anywhere to go and was hoping she could just force us into letting her stay. I drove her to the hotel she said she rented and asked her again what she was doing in her car in the dark.

She said she was in hell just sitting in a car with me and would never want to live with us, and she was feeling around in the dark for her keys. I told her that's really unbelievable and she needs to get her stuff today without any problems.