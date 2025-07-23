'AITA for not having a problem with my dad's family not wanting a relationship with my 3 year old half sister?'

When I was 13 she got married again and when I was 14 she had my half sister. Mom's an only child and her parents died before she had me. Her husband doesn't have a relationship with his family.

They adopted grandparents from an old person home when my half sister was a baby but those people died and my mom decided my dad's family should step in because of me.

She said we're siblings and half doesn't matter and they should love my half sister because she's my family. And she said I should want them to. That I should make them be there for her so she doesn't grow up feeling unwanted.