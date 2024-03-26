Teen's stepdad throws framed photo of her decease father into the fire in a fit of rage. AITA?

Niamh has not been in our lives since she was 17ish. She moved out of state to be with her paternal aunt and before that, for like a year, she lived with our shared grandparents.

But she didn't want to be around my parents at all. I only remember seeing her one time, when I was five and I'm almost 17 now, so yeah, don't really remember her. But knowing what went down it doesn't surprise me and I don't blame Niamh.

My parents had some friends over, mostly new friends, but some old ones too and at some point Niamh came up in conversation and my parents told their friends that Niamh had become such a troubled person and dad brought up how she disowned everyone and had wished for him to die the last time she saw us.