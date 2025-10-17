"AITA for not going to my dad's second wedding after he cheated on my mom?"

I’m 25F and my parents were married for 27 years. They were that couple everyone thought would make it forever. Like they laughed a lot, went on trips, always looked happy together. I never really saw them fight.

Then about a year and half ago my mom found out my dad was cheating with some woman from his job. It wasn’t some one night thing either, it was a full on affair. Mom found texts, hotel stuff, everything. It completely destroyed her.

Dad moved out like a week later and went to live with that woman. Now she’s his fiancée. He tried to tell me the marriage was already dead and he just didn’t know how to leave, but come on. My mom was a mess for months. She couldn’t even eat properly for a while.