'AITA for cutting off my dads side for giving me just 40$ for my birthday - while my brothers go on an expensive trip to Germany?'

Here comes what feels like a slap in the face. I talked to my dad a few weeks ago, and turns out my two brothers (21 and 22) and step-mom are going on a vacation to GERMANY. A trip that costs thousands upon thousands of dollars.

They didn't bother inviting me, by the way. So you're telling me they could only afford to give me $40 on my birthday, but can also afford thousands on my other brothers to go ON VACATION?

I need money for school and my future, but apparently a trip to Germany is more important to them. It feels so unbalanced/unfair. they spend crazy money on vacations for my brothers, but can barley support me at all. This isn't the first time this has happened, by the way.