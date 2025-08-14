'AITA for calling out my dad’s home wrecking wife in front of their daughter?' UPDATED

2.) I am not mad that Lara set the boundary she did, and I’m not mad my parents got divorced. I got mad that Lara set a totally fair boundary (that my dad went along with, not saying he’s blameless he’s just not the one actively complaining) and then tried to pretend that the consequences of said boundary shouldn’t have happened?

If you don’t want your kid around people who don’t like you (understandable) why are you whining that they’re not around for your kid?

TheRoadkillRapunzel said:

NTA. I sincerely hope Lucy starts asking to go see them without her controlling, homewrecking, selfish mom. ETA: OBVIOUSLY the dad has the most blame here for the affair and wrecking the family.