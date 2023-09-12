Neighbor blocks Airbnb's view of historic home, 'AITA for damaging someone's income?'

Airbnbs and the cost of buying a home have been the subjects of tense debates lately...

When a conflicted homeowner consulted Reddit's "Am I the A%#hole" about an issue with their neighbor, people were there to help.

"AITA for blocking an Airbnb's view of my home?"

I've already posted this asking for legal advice but thought I'd ask for moral advice too.

Last year we bought a historical property, with a fair size chunk of land. The previous owners had ran it as a small hotel but couldn't keep up with the pace at their age anymore.

We turned the property back into a private residence. A main country road runs right by the longest edge of the unfenced garden so we decided to plant hedges for privacy and to block off access in case my nephews visit and play football etc.