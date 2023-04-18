Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Dancer installs pole in living room, roommate wants to remove it for 'nook;' AITA?

Dancer installs pole in living room, roommate wants to remove it for 'nook;' AITA?

Taylor Brown
Apr 18, 2023 | 7:56 PM
ADVERTISING

What's wrong with installing a pole in the middle of the living room?

It's chic, it's flirty, and it's a fun (and slightly dangerous) way to watch all of your friends attempt to climb it at parties. So, when a frustrated dancer decided to consult the moral compass of the internet about a decor dilemma, people were ready to join the debate.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my roommate my stripper pole is staying in the living room?

A few months ago, I (F20) decided I wanted to take up pole dancing. I told my roommates Amanda (F20) and Holly (F26) that I was thinking of getting one and installing it in the living room, and they said go ahead.

Side note: we had no furniture at the time, so this pole was installed in an empty living room. A little while later, since nobody else was getting furniture, I got a couch off Facebook Marketplace. Holly also got a TV for the living room.

Right after we got the TV, Holly demanded that we move the pole out of the backside of the living room so that the TV and couch could fit in the corner where the pole already is.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content