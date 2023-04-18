Dancer installs pole in living room, roommate wants to remove it for 'nook;' AITA?

What's wrong with installing a pole in the middle of the living room?

It's chic, it's flirty, and it's a fun (and slightly dangerous) way to watch all of your friends attempt to climb it at parties. So, when a frustrated dancer decided to consult the moral compass of the internet about a decor dilemma, people were ready to join the debate.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my roommate my stripper pole is staying in the living room?

A few months ago, I (F20) decided I wanted to take up pole dancing. I told my roommates Amanda (F20) and Holly (F26) that I was thinking of getting one and installing it in the living room, and they said go ahead.

Side note: we had no furniture at the time, so this pole was installed in an empty living room. A little while later, since nobody else was getting furniture, I got a couch off Facebook Marketplace. Holly also got a TV for the living room.