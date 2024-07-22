'AITA for dating my friend's therapist despite her pleading me not to?'

CarefulBlacksmith283
I have a very tight knit group of friends. We are always there for each other for all the ups and downs. I see them all as my sister and have never done anything that would affect them negatively.
A few years back something really horrible happened to one of them; "Susan"; and she went into a downward spiral. After many horrible therapists she finally found one that worked for her and she started to slowly crawl herself out of the darkness. We were all so happy for her.
I moved away to a nearby city about 5 months ago. My new home is about an hour and a half ride away from where I grew up. When all the necessities were paid for I went on an impromptu holiday to Greece when I calculated that I had some money to spare.
There I met an amazing guy on my first day in a restaurant. We immediately clicked. This has never happened to me before. I initially planned a hiking type of solo holiday but we spent all 11 days together.
I found out he lives in the same city that I moved to. So naturally he changed his ticket and came back with me. I told my friends about it and everyone was happy for me. Even "Susan".
During the holiday he did tell me he worked in the mental health field but we were too busy enjoying our time together to be talking about the specifics of work. When we returned we continued dating. We still are. Long story short, turns out he is "Susan's" therapist. When it finally clicked for her she told me I had to drop him.
She said she was happy for me having a holiday fling, but she didn't feel comfortable that I was dating the guy that had all her confidential info and that he might even be breaking some HIPAA rules by dating me.
I told her neither one of us knew and that she herself felt that he was a great therapist so why couldn't she trust that he would keep it professional. I told her that he hadn't told me anything about any of his clients and I had never asked him about it either.
We were always in the moment with each other instead of worrying about who and what happened during work hours. At her next appointment she confronted him and had asked him to dump me or she would report him. He reassured her that he would never violate patience confidentiality, but she kept harassing him for the next few appointments.
He talked to me about her harassing him to dump me as it wasn't part of patience confidentiality. He wanted to know I felt the same way about him as he did about me and if we had a future together, and I said yes.
After that he recused himself from being her therapist and recommended one of his colleagues to her. Since then, "Susan" has been on a smear campaign against me and our tight knit group isn't so tight anymore.
She didn't take him up on his recommendation and due to being out of therapy she has started to drink again and one of our friends told me she rarely bathes and other parts of her hygiene have suffered too.
She has also skipped a lot of days of work and might lose her job. She isn't faking her downward spiral, but I can't go through with what she and our other friends want me to do.
They say he is just a man and there are millions of men out there for me so why won't I dump him for her. It took "Susan" this long to find a good therapist and that it took her and hour and a half to drive to him, but she did it despite the commute to get better.
According to them she might not find a good therapist closer or within that driving distance as she has exhausted all the nearby possibilities. They are telling me that I am risking her life for a holiday fling. AITA for being the hurdle in her recovery?
**************************EDIT***************************
Since a lot of people misunderstood the timeline and are confused about HIPAA. I'll give some more info here. I tried to post this earlier on but after typing it out it wouldn't post. So I am trying again.
I did not date him for 11 days before she found out unlike so many have posted here and the numerous people who have wished death upon me in the chat. We were together for those 11 days in Greece and then we dated for two months before she figured out my new bf was her therapist.
During those two months we spent almost every evening together and the weekends too. I guess you can call it speedracing a relationship, but I have never met anyone like him before and he feels the same about me. The first session after it clicked for her she used to tell him to dump me. He never told me she was his patient.
She outed herself as his patient. The next two sessions they had she also used to convince him to dump me while he was trying to help her to transition to someone else, but she spent them trying to convince him to dump me. She told me all of this, and a lot of our mutual friends referred to this because obviously she shared this info with them.
The fourth session didn't even start because she had the jacket on and hadn't even closed the door before she went full nuclear about reporting him for dating someone from her close social cirlce. Something she had mentioned in the first session too. He didn't get paid for it even though legally he could despite it not counting as a session.
Four sessions in two and a half weeks. He wasn't stringing her along for a long time before letting her go. The smear campaign started almost immedaitely and has lasted 3 out of 5 months of my relationship with him.
He works in a building that is subsidised by the branch that is responsible for health in our country, but they also take private clients/patients as there are a few other types of health workers including specialised nurses. They have people that are regulators of the practice.
He went to one of his senior colleagues and one of these regulators (therapist with adminsitrative role) that also provide therapy for those that work in this field. After confirming that he could discuss this issue with me he mentioned about the harassment in the last session because it is not covered under patient confidentiality.
The session wasn't even regarded as a session. This regulator told him to tell me about the harassment as SO's can be targeted by patients. See below for more details.
Him coming to me and asking me about our future is something I worked out after the fact of the timeline of events. He was intent on stopping to see her anyways when I told him he was her therapist but when I did he neither confirmed or denied it.
Only after the fourth session did he mention the harassment, because his workplace wanted texts confirming that she had outed herself in case she wanted to make a false claim. I didn't type out every detail as I wanted to give a quicker shorter version to read.
Due to an incident in our country where a mental health workers son was stabbed by a patient that stalked him home and started harassing him, certain things are not covered under patient confidentiality as she outed herself and he hasn't mentioned anything.
I don't know how things work in your country but everyone does not live in the USA. Legally he hasn't broken any laws as SO's can and do get notified if there are concerns.
This is why they advise therapists not to have recent pictures of children and to not use their legal names for social media that can be used to track their daily routine. There are other safeguards too. So stop saying he broke the law. I am his SO, and he only mentioned the harassment after okaying it with his work so I could be aware for my own safety.
The bigger city I am in is not a metropolis like NY or Tokyo. My country only has a handful of millions in the entire country. The bigger city is bigger than the previous one but a lot of you would probably call it a small city.
The fact that I would bump into someone from my country in that region of the world which is probably the number one holiday destination for my people are high. Even higher when we both live in the city closest to the airport. I hope this clears things up.
ConflictNo5518
I do think the ship has sailed and it doesn’t matter if you do decide to break up with him for Susan. He may not even want to resume their therapeutic relationship knowing the reason you left was because Susan put the pressure on you and your friends doing the same because of pressure from Susan.
It has affected his personal life and Susan making threats towards him irrevocably tanked their healthy patient therapist connection.
Pale_Willingness1882
Not to mention the fact that Susan was literally harassing him. I agree, he wouldn’t take her back as a patient regardless.
Apart_Foundation1702
Me too! She had an unhealthy attachment to her therapist and it only showed up because he began dating OP. It would of shown up sooner rather than later even without OP's involvement. NTA.
Chaoticgood790
It’s not breaking HIPAA but I would never trust my therapist nor would I feel comfortable telling them anything if they were dating a friend. On top of that having to interact with them in real life would be a no from me. Your friend handled it poorly but I’m not sure why you’re so blind to the obvious issues here. As a therapist myself, this would be a no go from me.
madge590
She can't go back to this therapist, even if the two of you broke up. That ship has sailed. When she is ready, she will need to find someone new. If you want this man in your life, you will lose some friendships. That is also a given. Not just Susan, but some other friends.
Its unfair but that is now the reality. However, you are now in a different town, and its possible to build a new life, and build a life with this man. Truthfully, even if you broke up, I think your friendships have suffered and there is not really any going back.