Man starts dating another woman after his wife's emotional cheating; 'she said she felt special.' AITA?

Later that night, I called my wife and told her everything, and I said we could proceed with divorce if she wanted to. However, my wife was crying and she said no, she said she still wants to give it a shot and that she still believes in us. I know I technically am not the AH, but I feel like I am an AH. AITA?

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP's post:

calacmack

NTA but if you are in another serious relationship you should file for divorce instead of leading your wife on. Maintaining a legal separation just keeps her hopes up that you two will reconcile.

