Daughter caught in middle when Christian dad's open marriage proposal 'blows up in his face.' AITA? MAJOR SHOCKING UPDATES.

Also, big time hugs from me to you OP. I haven't had a very good relationship with my dad in about 18 years. Still though, his and my step moms marriage was the only example I really had of a "functional happy marriage".

So several years ago when my parents seperated it was a shock. Since then a lot of stuff has come out about my dad and for the last 3 years we have been in the midst of a criminal trial over some stuff my dad did.

At the beginning of it though it was very hard to have my parents divorcing. It didn't matter that I wasn't close to my dad. It was just hard to see this relationship falling apart that I had revered because it was the most functional relationship I had seen in my life.