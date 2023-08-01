Man says daughter is 'disrespectful' for letting her stepdad walk her down the aisle.

Typically the person a bride chooses to walk them down the aisle is their father, brother, uncle, or even their mother. The decision between a parent that has always been there for you vs. a stepparent the answer seems easy right? Well for one parent their daughter's choice for who would walk them down the aisle blew them away.

On a popular Reddit thread in the TwoHotTakes Subreddit, a man is upset with how his daughter chose to walk her down the aisle.

He writes:

I (46M) have one daughter (26F) whose mom ran off when she was 7 and came back when she was 15 claiming she wanted a relationship.

She gave it a chance and got close to her new stepdad. Apparently, he is a really cool guy and likes similar things to her like hockey, and plays guitar. I initially thought that it was great she was bonding with her stepdad and her mom.